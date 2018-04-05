PM to join MRC summit in Siem Reap

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to attend a Mekong River Commission (MRC) summit on Thursday in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where he will be meeting with top leaders of Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

The summit will endorse the Siem Reap Declaration to promote the partnership between the four countries on water and natural resources management and the sustainable development of the Mekong sub-region.

The projects for the integrated management of the Mekong subregion include a feasibility study of a hydroelectricity project in the Mekong River and the planned cooperation with China, Myanmar, and other countries as well as international organizations related to the water resources management issue.

The first MRC summit was held in 2010 in Prachaup Khiri Khan province where the Hua Hin Declaration promoting balanced and sustainable development of the sub-region was endorsed. It was followed by the second MRC summit in 2014 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, followed by the Ho Chi Minh Declaration promoting cross-border cooperation for water, energy, and food security under the context of climate change.