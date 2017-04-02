PM invites Thais to do good on Princess Sirindhorn’s birthday

Bangkok (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on Thai citizens to do good deeds in celebration of the royal birthday of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

In his weekly televised address, the prime minister invited the general public to send their best wishes to the Princess. And as a tribute to her, all citizens are encouraged to do good deeds and abstain from any appearance of wrongdoing.

Turning 62 this year, the Princess celebrates her birthday on April 2nd.

Princess Sirindhorn is the younger sister of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and the third child of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Known for her kindness and modesty, Princess Sirindhorn is beloved and revered by all Thais. She has initiated many development projects. Most of them were facilitated by and worked in coordination with various agencies, both governmental and private. Her primary dedication is to improve people’s quality of life with the highest aim being to alleviate illiteracy, to help people advance in this competitive world.