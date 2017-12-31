PM invites public to nationwide overnight prayers

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has invited members of the public to attend overnight prayer ceremonies across Thailand on New Year’s Eve.

In his national televised public address on Saturday, the prime minister said His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously given books containing 37 chapters of prayers to the Department of Religious Affairs. These books will be handed out to those taking part in nationwide overnight prayer ceremonies on the night of December 31.

The ceremonies are held in celebration of the New Year and as a tribute to HM the late King Rama IX.

Not only for Buddhists, Gen Prayut has also invited people of other religions and beliefs.

Prayer ceremonies will be held at temples, monasteries, and designated areas across Thailand. Security agents will be stationed at various places to ensure public safety.