PM invites all to join Un Ai Rak bike event

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has invited all citizens to join the Bike Un Ai Rak event, to honor His Majesty King Rama the Tenth and encourage members of the public to exercise more.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has graciously granted permission to the government to organize the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End, the River of Rattanakosin” event and a nationwide cycling race. The former will take place from December 9th, 2018, to January 19th, 2019 at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Suea Pa . The latter will be held across the nation on December 9th.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister General Anupong Paojinda has announced that about 80,000 people registered for the biking activity via www.bikeunairak2018.com on November 20th, the first day of registration. Of that number, 30,000 are from the capital and the remaining 50,000 are from rural areas.

Registration can be done on the website around the clock or at district offices and provincial city halls nationwide.

Interested cyclists are reminded to bring their ID card to the registration sites, along with documents specifying important information such as their blood type, medical condition, and emergency contact number. For more information, please contact hotline 1111.