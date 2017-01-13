PM to head fund-raising event to help southern flood victims on Sunday

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha will personally receive phone calls from donors at a fund-raising event to be staged by the government at the Government House via the TV pool on Sunday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Dubbed “Pracharath Ruamjai Chuay Utokkapai Park Tai” (Pracharath Join Hands to Help Southern Flood Victims”, deputy government spokesman Lt-Gen Veerachon Sukonthapatiparn said Thursday that the fund-raising event to help flood victims in 12 southern provinces would replace the weekly “Dernna Prathet Thai” (Move Forward Thailand) programme.

Members of the cabinet, actors and actresses will join the prime minister in receiving phone calls from members of the public who wish to make donations.

Lt-Gen Veerachon said donations in the form of money were preferable because it was more convenient to be sent to agencies concerned to procure materials for flood victims.

Besides fund raising, he said a hotline, phone number 1111, would be made available to receive complaints related to flood problem so that the complaints could be directed to the agencies concerned for actions.

A government source said that the prime minister might sing during the fund-raising event.