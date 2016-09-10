PM happy with fruitful talks with his Malaysian counterpart

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha expressed his satisfaction with the talks on wide-ranging issues with his Malaysian counterpart, Najib Razak, and thanked Malaysia for its role as the facilitator in the informal peace talks between the Thai government and Mara Patani in Kuala Lumpur.

In a joint press conference held at the end of 6th bilateral meeting between Thailand and Malaysia, the prime minister said the two sides agreed on the need for the two countries to cooperate on security affairs and exchange of information to deal with terrorism, transnational crimes and illegal immigration.

The prime minister disclosed that the two sides also agreed to increase bilateral trade to the tune of US$30 billion, to support greater use of para rubber and to accelerate the creation of special economic zones, among others.