PM hands out Industry Awards 2018

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the 2018 PM’s Industry Awards last week, congratulating this year’s winners and commending them for their determination and creativity. He pointed out that they play a significant role in advancing Thailand’s 4.0 agenda and urged them to mentor one another.

The PM mentioned that his government’s policy is to support industrial sectors at every level while also caring for over 30 million low-income earners and advancing the 20 year national strategy. He said continuity in such efforts is important.

A total of 92 awards were made this year, which was the first such occasion to differentiate between major businesses and SMEs. A small and medium enterprise award was given to the business that made the most of government development and support programs.