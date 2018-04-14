PM gives annual Songkran speech, urges gratitude towards elderly

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has given a speech on the occasion of this year’s Songkran festival, urging all to express gratitude towards the elderly.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha gave his best wishes to the citizens of Thailand. He said Songkran is a beautiful tradition that reflects several qualities of the Thai people in terms of religion, society, and culture. He stressed that during the celebration period, two characteristics of the culture are being emphasized. The first is gratitude towards one’s elders and the other is social cohesion.

The premier further indicated that the government has policies to promote Thai art, culture and history. He said these cultural values must be incorporated with tourism to create a tourism that preserves Thai ideals. Gen Prayut said he is confident that the implementation of the Pracharat or public-private partnership approach will lead to the long-term preservation of Thai values in traditions such as the Songkran celebration.

He called for everyone to partake in Songkran festivities that respect safety regulations and the rights of others, while being mindful of water resources.