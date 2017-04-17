PM and FM prepare for ASEAN Summit

BANGKOK, 16th April 2017 – Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha, and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai are scheduled to meet with their ASEAN counterparts at the 30th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Manila, the Philippines, on April 28th and 29th to foster cooperation among ASEAN member countries.

Marking the 50th year since the establishment of the ASEAN Community back in 1967 in Bangkok, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made known that ASEAN leaders will use this opportunity to reflect upon the milestone.

The meetings will cover both internal and external matters that the region is facing. On internal issues, the members are looking into strategies to boost ASEAN Regional Resilience with an emphasis on people-centered development, as well as empowerment of the regional economy. The leaders will also discuss strategies to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The Community has a close connection with North Korea as the isolated country also participates in the ASEAN Regional Forum annually.

ASEAN leaders are also scheduled to convene a meeting with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and representatives of ASEAN Youth, to ensure that the views of all are included, for the benefit of the entire community.

General Prayut will also make a speech at the Prosperity for All Summit, a meeting to discuss strategies to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in ASEAN.

The premier will also attend the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Summit, to foster the economic relationship among the three countries.