PM encourages appropriateness as nation prepares for Loy Krathong

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has asked that Loy Krathong this year, which is taking place on November 3, be observed with appropriate behavior and care, urging citizens to make make sure no damage or danger takes place and for all participants to uphold the traditions of the celebration. He reminded the public that floating lanterns require permission before being sent aloft.

Provinces across the country are ready for the holiday, such as in Chachoengsao, which has dispatched security personnel to conduct a crime sweep and to watch over all centers of merriment. They are on the lookout for weapons, drugs and wanted individuals. The province is celebrating the holiday until November 10.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Chalermkiat Sriworakan and Acting Commander of the Metropolitan Police, Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej have set up a joint force of police and soldiers as well as police canines to suppress any criminal activities during the festival in Bangkok. They reiterated that fireworks are not permitted and that any use will incur punishment.