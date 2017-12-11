PM declares Government’s determination to suppress corruption

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has declared the government’s intention to efficiently suppress all forms of corruption, while working with related units in achieving the goal.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha led government officials and representatives of various sectors to declare their determination to suppress corruption and wrongdoings, in marking this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9.

The participants vowed to remain honest, while upholding the principles of justice, benefit of the public, religion and the monarchy.

General Prayut then handed out awards recognizing individuals who had honored moral codes and transparency in government units in 2016-2017.

He stated that the corruption situation in Thailand has improved and stressed that counter corruption measures are part of the national strategy.