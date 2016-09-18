PM congratulates Paralympic heroes

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his congratulations to Thai athletes winning Paralympic medals.

During his weekly televised address on the “Returning Happiness to the People” program, the prime minister congratulated athletes participating in the Games for once again bringing recognition to the country, winning 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals at Rio 2016 Paralympics, in Brazil.

A total of 46 athletes represented Thailand in the Paralympic Games, competing in 10 out of 23 sports.

Gen Prayut met the athletes on August 19 before they traveled to Brazil. He said he had learnt that every athlete trained very hard for the competition, and thanks to their commitment, Thailand has been able to accomplish its goal and put itself on the map among other great sporting nations.

He has asked all the senior athletes to pass on their knowledge and skills to the younger generations.