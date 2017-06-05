PM confirms Governments commitment to social equality

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government has a sincere commitment to improving the well being of the poor and the many low-income earners in the community.

The prime minister said the government’s priority is to raise the living standard of low-income earners in the hope of reducing social disparities. The government has been rolling out policies and assistance measures centered on such members of the community.

The objectives are he said, to reduce people’s reliance on the government, increase their incomes, and ensure equal access to public services.

Gen Prayut said state funds injected into welfare programs for the underprivileged are spent transparently and productively, adding that every transaction can be verified.

In terms of household debt, he went on to say that the government is trying to resolve the problem of informal debts in a sustainable fashion through various loan schemes.