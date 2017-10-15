PM confident 2011 flood will not be repeated

Bangkok – Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has assured the public of the efficiency of the government’s anti-flood measures, expressing confidence that this year’s floodwater situation will not be as severe as that of 2011.

General Prayut said Saturday the amount of rain water this year isn’t as great as 2011 and that related agencies have flood prevention measures in place. He asked the public not to panic and not to believe the rumors that are circling in social media.

Water from the northern floods triggered by recent heavy precipitation, is running down major rivers into the central region, causing the Chao Phraya River to overflow its embankments and damaging nearby plantations in Chai Nat province.

The Thai PM noted that the government is minimizing the impact through its systematic water management plan such as diverting water and storing it in multiple reservoirs both small and large.

The prime minister said he had already instructed the Ministry of the Interior to work with local governments and the military, to assist those affected and up-date people in their respective areas on the current water situation.