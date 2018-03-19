PM commends Thai period drama for promoting Thainess

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised the Thai period drama “Buppesannivas” for encouraging citizens to wear traditional costumes.

In his weekly televised address, Gen Prayut said Buppesannivas has augmented the achievements of the “Love and Warmth at Winter’s End” exhibition by educating Thai people about their history while at the same time perpetuating the beautiful culture of Thailand, in tandem with the government’s Sustainable Thai Idealism initiative.

Although the period drama will come to an end soon, Gen Prayut believes a will to preserve Thai culture is in everyone’s soul, adding that cultural legacy will be passed on and cherished by generations to come.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Culture has organized a field trip, taking 100 lucky individuals to the ancient city of Ayutthaya to admire archaeological sites such as the famous Petch Fortress, Thanon Chin Temple, Chao Sam Phraya National Museum, Ayutthaya Royal Palace, Wat Phra Si Sanphet Temple, and Chaiwatthanaram Temple.

The next field trip will be to Lop Buri province.