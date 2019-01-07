PM calls on southern villagers to remain in shelters for another day

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called on southern villagers affected by Pabuk to remain in shelters for another day on Sunday until the authorities declared it safe for them to return home.

Although the tropical storm has already moved to the Andaman sea, heavy downpours and strong winds lashed many areas over the weekend, raising the possibility of flash floods.

Government Spokesman Puttipong Punnakanta said the Prime Minister reiterated that the public should not be reckless and suggested that they wait for another day until there is an announcement of safety and they should remain in the shelters until the situation returns to normal.

Provincial authorities have been told to ensure the public’s safety, the spokesman said.