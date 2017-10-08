PM calls on people to behave respectfully at royal funeral

Bangkok – The Prime Minister called on members of the public to express their condolences and show their deep respect to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, during the royal funeral ceremony, just as they have in the extended period of mourning.

In his weekly televised program, the Prime Minister said the general public and others should adopt a similarly appropriate manner during the royal cremation ceremony for the late King scheduled for later this month, to ensure appropriateness and orderliness.

13th October marks the passing of the late monarch a year ago, and 26th October, the date on which the royal cremation ceremony is being held, is being declared a special national holiday. Government agencies will extend their mourning period until the end of October, while entertainment venues and mass media operations are expected to tone down their output until the end of the month.

He added the royal crematorium buildings and surroundings will not be able to accommodate all the people who wish to lay funeral flowers for the late monarch. However, those who wish to participate can do so at royal crematorium replicas at various locations across the country. More information regarding the location of the royal crematorium replicas and funeral flower-laying venues can be found on the kingrama9.net website.