PM calls for nightclub age restrictions enforcement

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Prime Minister has called for a stricter enforcement of age restrictions at entertainment venues, preventing persons under 20 years of age from entering, in the wake of violations by many venue owners, says a spokesman.

The Government Spokesman, Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd has disclosed that the Prime Minister had ordered police, military, and administration officials to strictly regulate entertainment venues to adhere to age restrictions, alcohol sale time, licences, and the prevention of narcotics use. The order was issued in the wake of reported violations at many venues.

“The Prime Minister was informed that many clubs and bars allow children and youths to enter, which could affect their safety, as some venues are places for alcohol consumption which may lead to abuses and violence.

“Recent searchs at DJ Zone and Vientiane clubs in Pathum Thani has shown the clubs allow persons younger than 20 years old to enter, and the two clubs have violated many laws by not having appropriate licenses, selling alcohol to children, opening beyond the allowed time, and being a hiding place for drugs,” the government spokesman said.

He added the Prime Minister had ordered the authorities to ensure no officials are involved with any benefits some operators might offer, and to strictly enforce the law without tolerance of any violation of the law, and asking parents to keep their eyes on their children and advise them not to behave in improper ways.