PM attends UNGA71 in New York

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has traveled to New York to attend the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 71) and preside over the Ministerial Meeting of G77 countries.

More than 195 countries are participating in the UNGA 71. It is the first time that the Assembly will have all members together to take part in debates. They will be discussing and exchanging viewpoints on this year’s topic entitled ‘Sustainable Development Goals: the Universal Push to Transform our World’.

General Prayut is expected to talk about Thailand’s efforts in national security and social and economic development upon which the UN places great importance. During his participation, the Thai premier will present the concept of His Majesty the King’s sufficiency economy, and its relevance to sustainable development and the Thai government’s road map.

The Prime Minister will also attend other meetings held in conjunction with the main event, including the G77 Summit, The Leader’s Summit on Refugees, the Anti-Microbial Resistance Conference and the High-level Event on the Entry into Enforcement of the Paris Agreement.