PM assures farmers of sufficient water supplies during dry season

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha says there will be enough water for agricultural purposes during this year’s drought season.

Gen Prayut has announced that almost all reservoirs are at 75% of their capacity, thus the country should be able grow crops this summer. With that said, he advised the agricultural sector to turn to drought-tolerant plants or plants that are compatible with the soil, weather, and other factors in their areas.

He confirmed that the government would do its best to manage water supplies for both household consumption and farming purposes.

Addressing health concerns caused by air pollution, Gen Prayut attributed the rise in air pollution levels in Bangkok to several factors including vehicular emissions, smoke from the burning of waste, industrial activities, and unusual weather patterns.

Responsible agencies are working around the clock to lower the presence of dust particles in all affected areas where levels of PM2.5 are above the standard level.

PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with a diameter generally less than 2.5 micrometers. The biggest impact of particulate air pollution on public health is understood to be from long-term exposure to PM2.5, which increases the age-specific mortality risk, particularly from cardiovascular causes.