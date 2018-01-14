PM asks children to follow HM the King, Supreme Patriarch’s teachings

Bangkok – In celebration of this year’s Children’s Day, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Thai youngsters to espouse the teachings of HM the King and the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand.

In his national televised address Friday night, Gen Prayut said the Supreme Patriarch, Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong, wrote down Dhamma teachings in children’s books published by the Education Ministry to encourage youngsters to do good for others and use their knowledge to contribute to their community.

On the same occasion, he noted His Majesty the King has asked that Thai children carry on and protect the culture and traditions their ancestors built while at the same time developing the nation for a better future.

The prime minister stressed that youngsters are the driving force of the nation whereas parents and teachers are obligated to foster ethics and morality among these children.

Gen Prayut took the opportunity to applaud a group of vocational students who won top honors at the 10th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest 2018. Their triumph brought Thailand its ninth championship title at the competition. The group returned to Thailand earlier this week.