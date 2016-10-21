PM appeals to Monarchy supporters not to take law into their hands

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has pleaded with supporters of the Monarchy not to take law into their hands against those suspected of insulting the revered institution, saying that they should leave the matter to be handled by law enforcement officials.

The prime minister made the plea after it was reported that a group of people had assaulted an individual suspected of making inappropriate remarks against the Monarchy, said government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd on Thursday.

The prime minster, he added, has reminded members of the public to be fully aware that the country is in grief over the passing of HM the King and, hence, they should understand one another and should unite as one.

“The prime minister understands the feelings of the people who are loyal to and revere the Monarchy, but he wants them not to involve the Monarchy in their conflict,” said the spokesman.

He also called on the public not to fall victim to disinformation or false reports in the social media, saying that if they have doubt of any such information, they can call 1111, the public service centre, for the right information.