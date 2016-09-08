PM affirms Thailand’s readiness to support business at ASEAN Summit

The Prime Minister has urged investors to be confident in his government’s commitment to supporting trade and business on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha, in Vientiane of Lao PDR for the 28th and 29th ASEAN Leader Summits being hosted by the Laotian government, has met with his Lao counterpart Thonglun Sisoulith to congratulate him on his country’s work as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He affirmed to the Lao premier that Thailand is ready to support its neighbor in all areas both bilaterally and multilaterally. Gen Prayuth also used the opportunity of their meeting to invite PM Thonglun to the Asia Cooperation Dialogue taking place in Bangkok on October 9-10.

The Thai prime minister then jointed in witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Thailand and Lao PDR on joint energy development, which will see Thailand increase its purchase of power from Lao from 7,000 Megawatts to 9,000. He affirmed to PM Thonglun that he would support infrastructural developments such as more connecting bridges in the future.

After the ceremony, the premier joined his fellow ASEAN leaders in meeting with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council to exchange views on trade and investment in the region. At the discussion, Gen Prayuth assured Thailand is ready to support public-private connections and exchanges of electronic information. He played up the Kingdom’s focus on small and medium enterprises and start-ups and its Thailand 4.0 model. He affirmed to the council that Thailand is ready to facilitate trade and investment to help drive the region’s economy.