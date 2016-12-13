PM admires Thai students’ accomplishments from 13th JISO

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister expressed admiration for the achievement of Thai students who won one gold medal and five silver medals from the 13th International Junior Science Olympiad (JISO) in Indonesia.

Prime Minister Office (PMO)’s spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd disclosed that Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha admired and congratulated Thai student contestants and those involved with the team’s success in winning one gold medal and five silver medals from the 13th JISO in Indonesia during 2-11 December.

The premier said Thai students are as talented as students elsewhere in the world, and stand ready to learn and develop themselves to compete at the international level.

He went on to say that the Prime Minister had urged the Ministry of Education to improve the quality of education, reduce disparity between schools especially on the subjects of mathematics, science and reading from the 2017 academic year onwards by learning from other countries.