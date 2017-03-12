PM admires RSU student who draws his portrait

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Prime Minister has thanked a student from Rangsit University who delivered happiness to him by drawing his portrait. He has advised parents to support children in learning more about things they already like; he also spoke in admiration of Thai people who jointly created an Oscar-award winning film.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd revealed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had thanked and admired Daravong Chaengjaidee, a student from the Visual Communication Design Department, the Faculty of Art and Design, Rangsit University, who drew his portrait while listening to the Returning Happiness to the Nation song, with the intention of delivering happiness to the Prime Minister and asking his friends to share it.

In acknowledging that, the Prime Minister said it provided him with moral support to work for the country and he said he hoped to see more often, the acquisition of skills that can be used in real life such as art, computer technology, animation production or other such fields that are linked to driving the new economy of the country. Parents and teachers should encourage youths, children and the new generation to develop what they are good at and interested in and improve their skills, said the PMO spokesman.

The Prime Minister also noted that Thai people have many outstanding talents and mentioned four Thai people who co-wrote the movie script, co-produced graphic work and co-directed the techniques used in the film Zootopia, which won the Oscar awarded for the Best Animated Film in 2017, he said.

He went on to say that the Prime Minister also wanted Thai youths and children to plan for the future and pay more attention to reforms to make the country better and have discretion when receiving information as a large amount of distorted information is being published or forwarded on social media.