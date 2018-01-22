PM accepts invitation to attend forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit

Bangkok – Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will take part in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in India on January 25-26. The summit celebrates 25 years of partnership between India and Southeast Asian nations.

The summit is expected to highlight maritime security and mutual cooperation on various issues including politics, law enforcement, economic partnership, information and communication technology, digital services, food security, energy security, social and cultural development, tourism, prevention and mitigation of natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, income inequality, and environmental protection.

Leaders will also witness the issuance of the Delhi Declaration that will outline a vision for India’s ASEAN engagement over the next 25 years, encompassing sectors from security and economic partnerships to India-led connectivity projects and centuries-old cultural links.

Gen Prayut is expected to hold meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.