Pictures of Thai tourist attractions showcased at Bangkok art centre

Bangkok – The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre put beautiful pictures of tourist attractions in Thailand on display this week for visitors to admire.

A total of 124 pictures of famous and lesser-known attractions in Thailand were showcased at the contemporary arts center known for its burgeoning art scene and a wide range of design, music, theatre, and film.

The pictures were among the best entries of the “Amazing Thailand” photo contest organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand. Thirteen of them won awards from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. There were more than 10,000 entries in the competition.

The thirteen winning photos will be featured on the TAT’s 2019 calendars to be given out to Thai and foreign tourists.

The photo exhibition ended Thursday, December 6.