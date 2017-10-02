Phuket seeks to ensure beach safety

Phuket – The Governor of Phuket province has chaired a meeting of administrative and security agencies to discuss beach safety measures.

The meeting was held to seek an interim accident prevention plan for beach-goers, as the lifeguard service contract, which was co-signed by the contractor and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, expired on 30 September.

Governor Norapat Plodthong disclosed to attendees at the meeting that relevant agencies, including the Phuket Internal Security Office, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office and hotels had agreed to put their lifeguards on duty at different beaches in the districts of Mueang Phuket, Kathu and Thalang.

Governor Norapat said the joint beach safety teams would remain stationed at all beaches, and surveillance would be particularly close at frequently-visited spots. The agencies in charge are preparing to map out a long-term beach safety management plan.

In the meantime, a two-month contract announcement has been made to recruit lifeguards. The number of applicants has already reached 40 percent of the employment quota. Successful candidates will be offered a monthly salary of 14,000 baht each. The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization will try to process the employment contract as soon as possible.