Phuket to launch anti-smoking campaign next month

Phuket – Phuket City Municipality and related agencies are set to launch an anti-smoking campaign next month in the hope of making Phuket town a smoke-free city.

Phuket City Municipality Mayor Somjai Suwannasuphobna said the campaign was developed out of concerns for the health of non-smokers.

Various organizations including the Action On Smoking And Health Foundation as well as other public and private agencies are to join the campaign to make the municipality smoke-free.

The campaign aims to create a clean environment for local residents and tourists while at the same time raising public awareness about the new Tobacco Control Act.

The mayor of Phuket urged parents to set a good example for their children by not smoking. The campaign will be launched on September 23.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed by public agencies and the Action On Smoking And Health Foundation, to strengthen the anti-smoking effort.