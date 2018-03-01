Phuket airport resumes normal operations following runway closure

Phuket – Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) General Manager Phet Chan-charoen revealed Wednesday that all flights to and from Phuket international airport are now operating as normal following the successful repair of the runway which forced it to be closed overnight from 2.00 a.m to 7.00 a.m. on 26-27 February.

The repair was carried out according to the airport operations plan following the over-expected amount of airport usage during the Chinese New Year festival.

Phuket International Airport is also carrying out the renovation of its domestic passenger terminal. The ongoing work may cause disruptions to some passengers.