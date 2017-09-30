Phu Thap Berk continues to deal with encroaching resorts

Petchabun – The Phu Thap Berk Land Encroachment Resolution Operation Center has continued its effort against illegal resorts in the national park.

Petchabun Governor Piboon Hatakijkosol chaired the latest meeting of the center with Deputy Director-General of the Department of Forestry Attaphol Charoenchansa in attendance.

He told the gathering that 6 resorts owned by non-residents still remain on Phu Thap Berk land and are awaiting charges by the Office of the Attorney General. He noted that their owners have agreed to remove the resorts as soon as charges are filed with only plots owned by individuals who affirm they are Mhong natives still an issue. The governor reminded nonetheless that the center will act according to the Phu Thap Berk land resolution master plan and assist any Mhong claiming rights to plots.

The next task set by the center is explaining to Mhong resort owners that the National Council for Peace and Order has instructed that their structures be removed but that reparations will be supplied to them.