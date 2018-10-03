Phu Kradueng opens for tourist season

Loei – Loei province has officially opened its popular tourist destination Phu Kradueng National Park but asked that overnight visitors avoid using foam and plastic materials for the sake of the environment.

The Governor of Loei province led a religious ceremony to launch the season and headed a group comprised of local administrators, village headmen, tour operators and tourists up the mountain. Lodgings, restaurants and transport services have been prepared for this year’s visitors with the cost of baggage transport set at no more than 30 baht a kilogram.

Visitors are being encouraged to help protect the area’s environment by avoiding the use of plastic and instead using cloth bags. Alcoholic beverages have also been completely banned from consumption in the national park.