Phitsanulok celebrates Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat anniversary

PHITSANULOK,(NNT) – Phitsanulok province is celebrating the 660th anniversary of its much-revered temple, Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat.

The celebrations began with a procession of 2,660 traditionally-clad dancers who paraded from Phitsanulok Railway Station to Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat. Justice Minister Suwapan Tanyuwattana presided over the celebration ceremony.

Built in 1357, Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat served as a royal temple during the era of the Sukhothai Kingdom. The temple is best known for its gold Buddha image called Phra Buddha Chinnarat, one of the most beautiful Buddha images of the country.

The event features ancient religious rites and cultural performances arranged by the Fine Arts Department. The celebrations continue until 3rd May.