Phayao Governor delivers funeral eulogy for military diver Saman Kunan

Roi Et – The Governor of Phayao delivered a funeral eulogy Saturday for the military diver who lost his life during the weeks-long operation to rescue 13 young footballers and their coach from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province.

Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the head of the cave rescue operation and now governor of Phayao, represented all the rescued footballers and their coach in reading a eulogy written for former navy SEAL diver Saman Gunan, at his funeral held at Wat Ban Nong Khu temple in Roi Et province.

“It is like we are reborn and we are getting healthier by the day as a miracle has made it possible for us to return to our families again. In fact, this might never have happened without the dedication and sacrifices that countless people have made for us,” read Narongsak.

“One of the most important persons in this mission was ‘Pii-Ja Sam’ — an important force in the diving team, who helped us all they could. ‘Pii-Ja Sam’ has left us and will never return. But, what he has done for us and our families will remain in our hearts for eternity,” continued Narongsak on behalf of the rescued boys, adding “We are immensely grateful for your dedication, sacrifice and determination to help us. And, may we wish that you rest forever in peace up there in heaven.”

The funeral of Saman Gunan was overseen by Privy Counsellor and former Prime Minister Gen. Surayud Chulanont and attended by senior officials and the people of Roi Et and other provinces, amidst a large crowd of members of the media.