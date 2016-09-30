Petrol station assistant shot dead and the station bombed in Pattani

Suspected militants shot dead a petrol station assistant and then set off two bombs planted near the station in Pattani’s Kok Pho district Thursday, wounding six officials and civilians as they were at the scene for an investigation.

According to witness accounts, four suspected militants with their faces covered up and wearing crash helmets arrived at the petrol station in two motorcycles.

Without any apparent provocation, one of the pillion riders shot to death Ms Thirapat Chantharotewong, a station assistant. Then all of them carried two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) made of picnic gas cylinders and placed beside a construction materials shop which is located next to the petrol station.

As the four men were making their escape, a defence volunteer who came across the incident opened fire at them, reportedly wounding one of them.

Security forces were later rushed to the petrol station to rush Ms Thirapat to the hospital and to comb the scene for suspected IEDs. Out of a sudden, two IEDs which were suspected to be timed exploded, wounding six officials and civilians at the gas station.

Meanwhile, all hospitals and health offices in the province were alerted to look out for a victim with gunshot wounds who could be one of the assailants.