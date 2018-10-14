Pet fees depend on local administrative offices

Bangkok – The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives says the collection of a fee for pet registrations will be decided by local administrative offices.

Easing public concerns about pet licensing, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Grisada Boonrach said on Friday that pet registration is merely an idea and will be put up for debate, while asking pet owners to put aside their worries for the time being.

He added there are several procedures to be undertaken before a pet law can become a reality, not to mention deciding what the license fee should be.

An online forum will be available for the public to voice their concerns and offer their suggestions on the issue, he noted, saying that there is still plenty of time to draft and revise pet regulations.

If there is to be a pet registration fee, he said it won’t exceed 450 baht and would be collected by local administrative organizations. A decision on the fee will be made by local offices.