Permanent Secretary for Agriculture observes new theory farming in Uthai Thani

UTHAI THANI, – Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Theerapat Prayurasiddhi and his retinue have visited Uthai Thani province to study the new theory farming taking place in Lan Sak district.

Mr. Theerayut went to the farming plot of Mr. Pokkrong Chaibut, a resident in Pa-or subdistrict who has successfully adapted HM the late King Bhumibol’s self-reliant farming philosophy to his six-rai land plot. Mr. Pokkrong said he had pursued organic integrated agriculture for four years. His farming area consists of different sections, in which he grows corn, cassava, rice, vegetables and fruit and also raises fish.

Mr. Pokkrong rarely spends money on necessities as his family consumes the agricultural yield from their own land and sells the remaining harvest or shares it with neighbors. His farming area also serves as a learning center for nearby villages. The center now 50 members.

Mr. Theerapat also visited the farming areas of two other adopters of new theory farming. He disclosed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives was propagating the initiative among 70,000 households across the country to improve their general well-being and foster self-reliance among agriculturists as a tribute to HM the late King.

More than 100,000 farmers have expressed their wish to engage in the project, 438 of whom are in Uthai Thani.