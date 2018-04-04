People urged to wear retro-Thai costumes during Songkran festival

Bangkok – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Culture are encouraging Thais and foreign visitors to wear retro-Thai costumes during the Songkran festival.

Tourism and Sports Minister Wirasak Kowsoorad said the campaign promotes Thai people who travel to their home provinces during Songkran festival to wear retro- Thai costumes, making the atmosphere of the festival more beautiful.

In addition, Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said that Thais who wear traditional clothing can gain free access to all historical parks during the Thai Heritage Preservation Week until this Sunday. The move is aimed at promoting nationalism and cultivating a love of the history of Thailand.