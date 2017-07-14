People nationwide celebrate birthday of Princess Soamsawali

BANGKOK – Thai citizens have come together to offer blessings to Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali on the auspicious occasion of her fifth cycle birthday anniversary.

As Thursday marked the 60th birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali, the Secretariat of the House of Representatives has organized a ceremony in honor of the Princess. House of Representatives Secretary-General Sorasak Pienvej led other executives, civil servants and employees of the agency in reciting a blessing chant and writing well-wishing messages for Her Royal Highness in a show of loyalty and in gratitude for her benevolence to all Thais.

At Wat Phrabat Ming Mueang Worawihan in the capital district of Phrae, local residents joined Provincial Governor Watana Puttichat in a religious ceremony to mark the fifth cycle birthday of Her Royal Highness. With the aim of dedicating merit to the Princess, activities held at the temple included listening to sermons and giving food alms to 29 monks.

A similar merit-making ceremony was also held for Her Royal Highness in Nakhon Ratchasima province, with Governor Vichien Chantaranothai serving as the chair. Participants, on this occasion, had a chance to attend sermons and an alms giving activity for 61 monks.

Meanwhile, at the sermon hall of Wat Khae in the capital district of Suphan Buri province, Deputy Governor Sathienpong Maksiri led the presentation of necessities to monks in observance of the Princess’s birthday. Local civil servants, merchants and residents were also present. Wat Khae has been visited twice by Her Royal Highness.