People flock to Marine Festival in Chumphon

CHUMPHON, (NNT) – People flocked to the Marine Festival in Chumphon province over the weekend to see beautiful sand art and enjoy delicious seafood.

The festival features sand art pieces built to honor the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the Thai monarchy. The art depicts King Rama IX’s monkey’s cheek water retention project which was introduced to Chumphon during his reign to prevent recurrent flooding.

In addition to the beautiful sand art, visitors can enjoy a variety of fresh seafood and a chance to learn about local attractions and people’s way of life.