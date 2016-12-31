Pattaya Countdown moves to Naklua

This year’s Pattaya Countdown will tick off the final minutes of 2016 in Naklua instead of amid a rollicking, fireworks-punctuated festival at Bali Hai Pier.

In deference to the mourning period for HM the late King, Pattaya City Hall created a lower-key version of the annual New Year’s Eve celebration, choosing to promote the traditional Naklua “walking street” market instead of a week-long music fest.

Ornwora Korapin, director of the Tourism Promotion Department, said Dec. 26 there will be no organized New Year’s activities along Beach Road or at Bali Hai Pier and fireworks are banned citywide.

A stage will be set up at Lan Po Park featuring R Siam music label artists Baitoey and Kanda with music until midnight. There will be a fairground atmosphere with booths offering food and drinks.

A single lane of traffic will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from the Namchai electronics store intersection and signs will be posted to guide vehicles to Lan Po from 2 p.m. with the remaining left side will be a proper “walking street” for the event.

Parking will be free in the Lan Po parking area in front of the Sawang Boriboon Thammaญsathan Foundation, at the Sawang Boriboon Foundation parking building, and at the Omrondorn market.

For more information, call 038-253-130 during business hours.