Pathum Thani’s correctional facility joins Pracharat campaign

Pathum Thani – Pathum Thani Provincial Special Offenders Institution is offering career training to inmates as part of the government-initiated Pracharat campaign.

Minister of Justice, Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong and Labor Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew recently paid a visit to the institution where 21 well-behaved inmates have been offered career training and employment. Employed inmates are paid 325 baht per person per day.

The program has seen seven inmates who have completed their prison sentences hired by private companies.

The Ministry of Labor also offers a work-at-home program for ex-convicts and a loan program where they can borrow up to 200,000 baht with 3% interest per year and a 5-year repayment term, so that they can purchase materials and equipment to start a business.

The Pracharat campaign strives to improve the wellbeing of Thai people especially the poor and the low-income earners.