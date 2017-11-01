Passports of former PM Yingluck cancelled

Bangkok – Police officials have confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has cancelled all four of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra’s passports and that attempts to locate her are continuing.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul, said authorities are continuing to track ex-premier Yingluck, who was found guilty by the Supreme Court of dereliction of duty relating to her government’s damaging rice pledging scheme. He confirmed that police are coordinating with Interpol and receive a weekly report, but so far no new leads have been uncovered as to the whereabouts of the former PM and no countries have responded to queries regarding her presence. To date there have been no indications she has requested asylum anywhere.

Pol Gen Sriwara, nonetheless, confirmed that, after coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all four passports used by Yingluck have been cancelled. They include her civilian passports as well as any diplomatic documents.