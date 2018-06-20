Passengers can pay for airport bus fares with QR code

Bangkok – Airport buses servicing Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok can now be paid for by scanning a Quick Response (QR) code.

The Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith on Monday launched the QR code system, developed by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and Krung Thai Bank (KTB), on the A1 shuttle bus, which runs between Don Mueang and the BTS Chatuchak station, and the A2 shuttle bus, which connects the airport and the Victory Monument.

The service will be expanded to two other routes, namely the A3 and A4 shuttle buses, on July 1st this year. The bus fare is 30 baht per trip. Passengers paying by the distance can approach the bus conductors to scan unique codes.

The acting Governor of the BMTA, Prayoon Chuaykaew, said the BMTA aims to expand the QR code payment service to every bus route in Bangkok.