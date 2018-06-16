Passengers can now pay for public bus fares with QR code

Bangkok – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has launched a QR Code payment system to facilitate bus passengers in a bid to move Thailand towards a cashless society.

Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith on Thursday demonstrated how to pay for BMTA bus fares with a QR code which can be scanned with a payment application of any bank. The QR code is displayed on the bus.

Krung Thai Bank has installed the QR code system on 36 Airport Buses to facilitate tourists traveling to the city center.

The QR code system has been piloted on the A1 route from Don Mueang – Mo Chit and A2 route from Don Mueang – Victory Monument since 4th June 2018. More than 300 passengers pay their fares with the QR code per bus per day. The BMTA expects that the QR code users will increase by 10% in the short term.

The BMTA will use the QR code system with two more airport transit routes on 1st July before expanding the service to other routes where fares are based on the distance involved.