Passengers advised to travel early to Bangkok airports

Bangkok – The Immigration Bureau has advised passengers to travel early to Bangkok’s airports or risk encountering delays due to flooding.

Immigration Bureau official Pol Gen Pruthipong Prayoonsiri said officials at Bangkok’s Svarnabhumi and Don Muang airports had been instructed to speed up the immigration process for the passengers who may arrive at the airport late due to travel difficulties cause by recent floods.

Torrential rains during 13-14 October have swamped many Bangkok roads, affecting the travel of air passengers, particularly tour group members.

Special immigration lanes will be provided for passengers facing travel disruption. The service will be extended to other international airports which are also affected by flooding, such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the airports, and aim to arrive at least three hours before departure times in order to proceed with check-in, baggage loading, security checking, and passport procedure.