Parliament website crashes after online attacks by opponents of computer crime bill

The website of the parliament crashed for about an hour Thursday night after it was attacked by netizens in an apparent show of defiance against the Computer Crime Bill which is scheduled to be debated for the third and final reading on Friday.

The simultaneous attack which started at about 8 pm was launched by netizens opposing the bill under the name of Single Gateway: Thailand Internet Firewall #opsinglegateway. The attack caused the parliament website to crash for almost an hour before it became operational again.

Pol Gen Chatchaval Suksomchit, chairman of the scrutiny committee on the Computer Crime Bill, said that the bill did not call for the imposition of single gateway which appears in another bill.

He assured that the bill did not seek to give excessive powers to authorities as feared.

On Thursday, the Thai Netizen Network which has been campaigning against the controversial bill and Amnesty International submitted a protest note to the National Legislative Assembly together with the signatures of 300,000 people opposing the bill.