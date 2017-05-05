Parents & schools urged to heed child diet

BANGKOK – Health experts have organized a seminar on child healthcare at Asia Hotel Bangkok.

Dr. Surawit Techatuwanan, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Technology at Rangsit University, chaired the seminar, which gave parents, school directors and teachers a chance to meet nutritionists and child development experts to discuss health problems facing Thai youngsters.

There has been a growing rate of diseases associated with malnutrition among children. A survey of five Bangkok schools in 2015 discovered that 66 percent of the students had high cholesterol, 30 percent had high blood pressure, 21 percent were obese, and 10 percent were at risk of diabetes.

The experts informed seminar attendees on healthcare and nutrition for children. School directors also received educational material to promote the well-being of their students.