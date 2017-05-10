Parents forecasted to spend 27 billion baht during new school term

BANGKOK – Kasikorn Research Center (KRC) revealed its survey which shows that parents do not hesitate to spend when it comes to their children’s education, expecting 27 billion baht to circulate during the new school term.

According to the center’s survey, most of the respondents believed the Thai economy was stable as around 62% said they were not worried about their finances ahead of the new school year.

The majority of them revealed they would spend as much as they did last semester while 80% of them claimed the money used for their children’s education came from their own savings.

The KRC also forecast that as much as 27 billion baht would be spent throughout the new school term, which will begin in the middle of this month. The figure represents a 4% increase compared to the same period last year.