From Palace Kitchens to Today’s Eateries exhibition open in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The King Prajadhipok Museum in the capital is organizing an exhibition showcasing the history of Thai food.

The exhibition, entitled “From Palace Kitchens to Today’s Eateries”, tells stories of the culture of palace dishes, which were prepared for both taste and visual appeal.

According to the organizer, local food underwent a transformation from 1883 – 1941, when Thailand was heavily exposed to foreign cultures. The Bureau of the Royal Household played an important part in making palace dishes even more distinguished.

Palace dishes became known to the public after 1932, when some of the cook staff in the royal kitchens quit their positions and started their own businesses.

Those interested in the culture, history and art of cooking royal dishes are invited to visit the exhibition from now until end of November.